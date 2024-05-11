Haley Fisackerly Sells 1,500 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $112.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.58.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 157.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.