Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after buying an additional 138,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,567,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after acquiring an additional 133,157 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,220,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 175,253 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,451,000 after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.20 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

