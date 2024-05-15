Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 2.0% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,224 shares of company stock valued at $84,618,441 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $398.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.13. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.39 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

