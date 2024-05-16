ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 926,500 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 769,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

ESSA Pharma Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of EPIX opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $274.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of ESSA Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,171,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,771 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 677,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

