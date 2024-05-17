Boston Partners Sells 88,849 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 88,849 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.22% of Nelnet worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nelnet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in Nelnet by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 315,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 53,853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 105,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 5.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $109.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.84. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $110.70. The company has a current ratio of 48.33, a quick ratio of 35.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.44. Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $579.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNI

About Nelnet

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.