Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

BATS:PSEP opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $710.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

