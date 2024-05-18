Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,543,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,325 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $41,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.47.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $22.65.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.