22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

22nd Century Group Stock Down 8.6 %

XXII stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $170.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 106.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399,323 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

