4,091 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 62.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock opened at $117.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.73, a P/E/G ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.45 and a 200-day moving average of $113.34. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $143.34.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 703 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $93,562.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,424,235.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 415,698 shares of company stock valued at $56,026,819. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

