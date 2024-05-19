Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vector Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vector Group in the third quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Vector Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vector Group during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Price Performance

NYSE:VGR opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.06. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $324.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

