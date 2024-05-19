Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 10,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 857,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,775,000 after acquiring an additional 382,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $176.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $176.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

