Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 691 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJUL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of TJUL opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

