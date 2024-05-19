Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ESI

Element Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ESI opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 1,585.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.