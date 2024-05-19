Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Entegris worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $129.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.34. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $146.91.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,721.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,160 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

