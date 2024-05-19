Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Position Reduced by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,483 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Entegris were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 9,839.3% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after acquiring an additional 694,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,840,000 after buying an additional 321,146 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $18,275,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Entegris by 16.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,374,000 after buying an additional 176,029 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Entegris by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,832,000 after buying an additional 159,368 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,721.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,550 shares of company stock worth $2,237,160. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris Stock Down 0.8 %

ENTG opened at $129.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.10 and its 200-day moving average is $122.34. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

