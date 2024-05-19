Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,928 Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $17.42 on Friday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.55%. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

