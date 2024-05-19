Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tobam raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EMR opened at $112.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day moving average of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

