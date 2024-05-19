Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Senior Officer Acquires C$276,000.00 in Stock

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Michael Spyker acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$13.75 on Friday. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$12.66 and a 1-year high of C$15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.07.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 43.19%. The company had revenue of C$80.06 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRU shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.25 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.55.

Get Our Latest Report on FRU

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.