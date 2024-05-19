Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 74,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.66. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOLX

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.