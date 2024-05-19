iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$452,070.00 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total transaction of C$452,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,207.

On Monday, March 25th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total transaction of C$422,937.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total transaction of C$433,140.00.

IAG opened at C$92.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$87.84. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of C$77.61 and a 52-week high of C$93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.49 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, analysts predict that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 10.3700341 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 43.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark upped their price target on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.72.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

