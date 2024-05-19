Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 3,131 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 221.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $206,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.