StockNews.com Lowers MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Macquarie lowered MakeMyTrip from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

MMYT stock opened at $86.50 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average is $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

