UBS Group Boosts Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $250.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $244.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.08.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 1.1 %

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $167.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $192.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,001,000 after purchasing an additional 487,882 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.