Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 8,125.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 131,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 448,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,680,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $2,981,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $131.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.48 and a 200-day moving average of $103.83. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $133.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

Read Our Latest Report on TER

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.