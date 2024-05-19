Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 11,650 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.