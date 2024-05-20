Canaccord Genuity Group Trims B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Target Price to C$7.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BTO. National Bankshares lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.00.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$3.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.85. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$5.36.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.3632887 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -366.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$57,296.25. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$57,296.25. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$49,164.30. Insiders have sold 205,874 shares of company stock worth $789,843 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

