Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 633 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,768 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,152,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $113.50 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.12.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

