Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

