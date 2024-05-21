Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on May 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1646 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

EVT opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

