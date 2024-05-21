Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Holdings Lowered by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hologic were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Hologic by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.76. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

