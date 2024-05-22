Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0201 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PBT stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $621.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.63.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.
