Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0201 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PBT stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $621.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.14% and a return on equity of 14,549.30%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

