The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The India Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

The India Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IFN stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77. The India Fund has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $21.25.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

