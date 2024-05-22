CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

CRA International has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. CRA International has a payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CRA International to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

CRA International Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $172.18 on Wednesday. CRA International has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $178.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $161.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRA International will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRAI shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on CRA International from $151.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRA International

In other CRA International news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $138,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,235. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also

