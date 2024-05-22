Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Nicolet Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.41. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.76. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $86.86.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

NIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Hovde Group upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $88.00 to $82.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $163,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,895.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

