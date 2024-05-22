First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 31st

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

