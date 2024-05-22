First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.55.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile
