First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of FEMB stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile
