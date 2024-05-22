First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.