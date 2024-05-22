Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,361 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Match Group were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Match Group by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,646 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,703,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,798,000 after purchasing an additional 377,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,406,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,037,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,434,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,530,000 after purchasing an additional 427,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

