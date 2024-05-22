First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.159 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

