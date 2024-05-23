BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $320,847,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 496.2% during the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,257.14.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,590. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,501.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,319.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,223.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.69 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

