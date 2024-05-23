BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $924,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $991.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,074.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,027.69. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,265,266. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

