Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 294.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,464 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

VGIT opened at $57.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

