AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 31,572.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 35,361 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,420,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,358,000 after purchasing an additional 290,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

