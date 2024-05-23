Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,096 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,962,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $17,171,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 46,550 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:HASI opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $33.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.