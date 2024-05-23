Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Trimmed by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,896,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,809,000 after acquiring an additional 852,186 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,694,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,366,000 after acquiring an additional 608,959 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 129.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,356,000 after purchasing an additional 604,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,344 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBH opened at $119.33 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $147.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Barclays raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

