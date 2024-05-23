BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $709,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $278,704,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,340,000. NDVR Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $143,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $59,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,105.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,052 shares of company stock worth $16,346,296. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.42 and a 12 month high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.