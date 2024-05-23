Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 66,900 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,900 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNV opened at $124.44 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $151.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.98, a PEG ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.08 and a 200 day moving average of $114.61.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -57.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.60.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

