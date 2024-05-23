Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $4.89

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $4.75. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 122,148 shares changing hands.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $770.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $78.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Yalla Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 497,724 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 115,632 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Yalla Group by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 269,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 166,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

