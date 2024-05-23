Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $4.89

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $4.75. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 122,148 shares changing hands.
Yalla Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $770.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $78.73 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
