BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $753,000 Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,679,000 after purchasing an additional 885,199 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Airlines by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,974,000 after acquiring an additional 812,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Airlines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,404,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,712,000 after acquiring an additional 79,881 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

