Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in SK Telecom by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SK Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nomura Securities raised SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

